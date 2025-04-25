Macao SAR emergency medical team heads to Myanmar for post-quake support

Members of China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao) pose for group photo at Macao International Airport in Macao, south China, April 24, 2025. At the invitation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao) departed for Myanmar on Thursday to carry out a 14-day mission focused on post-earthquake emergency medical coordination and technical support. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao) departed for Myanmar on Thursday to carry out a 14-day mission focused on post-earthquake emergency medical coordination and technical support.

On March 28, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing mass destruction. According to the Macao Health Bureau, the deployment of the medical team was made at the invitation of the WHO, with the consent from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, under the coordination of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR, and with the support of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Macao SAR government.

The team's main tasks include assessing medical resource gaps in the affected areas, optimizing data coordination processes, providing standardized protocols for trauma care and infectious disease control, and evaluating the feasibility of Myanmar establishing its emergency medical teams, the Macao Health Bureau told Xinhua.

"This mission represents a collaborative effort between the WHO, the Myanmar government, and our team to explore feasible solutions for medical support in the aftermath of the earthquake," said O Leong, team coordinator and head of international cooperation at the Macao Health Bureau, noting it is the first time Macao has participated in international cooperation in this format.

The China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao) was certified by the WHO in 2019. In 2020, the team joined China's national emergency medical rescue team in missions to Algeria and Sudan to assist in the COVID-19 response.

