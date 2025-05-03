Home>>
China's 11th batch of emergency humanitarian aid handed over to Myanmar
(Xinhua) 14:12, May 03, 2025
YANGON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The eleventh batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government was handed over to Myanmar on Saturday in Yangon, Myanmar.
The aid supplies include 340 prefabricated houses, which were received by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein during a handover ceremony.
A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of May 2, the earthquake has claimed 3,839 lives and injured 5,105 people, with 101 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.
