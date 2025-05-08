Home>>
China's 12th batch of aid supplies handed over to quake-hit Myanmar
(Xinhua) 14:27, May 08, 2025
YANGON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The 12th batch of emergency humanitarian in-kind assistance dispatched by the Chinese government was handed over to Myanmar on Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar.
The aid supplies included 17,000 tons of gasoline, which were accepted by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein.
A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of May 7, the earthquake has claimed around 3,800 lives and injured over 5,100 people, with around 100 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 11th batch of emergency humanitarian aid handed over to Myanmar
- China's 10th batch of aid supplies handed over to quake-hit Myanmar
- Chinese solar technology shines at Myanmar's energy expo
- China's 9th batch of aid supplies arrives in quake-hit Myanmar
- China-funded workshop on sustainable mangrove conservation held in Myanmar
- Macao SAR emergency medical team heads to Myanmar for post-quake support
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.