China's 12th batch of aid supplies handed over to quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:27, May 08, 2025

YANGON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The 12th batch of emergency humanitarian in-kind assistance dispatched by the Chinese government was handed over to Myanmar on Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar.

The aid supplies included 17,000 tons of gasoline, which were accepted by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of May 7, the earthquake has claimed around 3,800 lives and injured over 5,100 people, with around 100 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's official data.

