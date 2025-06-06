75 years of China-Myanmar ties commemorated in Myanmar with emphasis on bilateral cooperation, support

Xinhua) 14:07, June 06, 2025

YANGON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties was marked with events in Yangon and Mandalay on Thursday, with a focus on bilateral cooperation and China's ongoing support for Myanmar.

In Yangon, a commemorative event was organized to mark the anniversary alongside the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. Meanwhile, a forum welcoming the diplomatic milestone took place in Mandalay.

Hundreds of representatives from government agencies, non-governmental organizations, businesses, think tanks, and academic institutions from both China and Myanmar attended the Yangon event, highlighting the longstanding "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries.

Myo Aung, chief minister of Mandalay region, said in his speech at the event in Mandalay that over the past 75 years, Myanmar and China have continuously deepened cooperation in various fields such as science and technology, culture, education, sports, and health.

He added that Myanmar actively supports the joint implementation of major projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor and the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline.

U Tin Oo, chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association, said at the event in Yangon that China's Belt and Road Initiative has strengthened global cooperation and promoted common development. He noted that the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism has played a vital role in fostering peace, stability, and development in the region.

Ma Jia, Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, also addressed the event in Yangon. She said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar in 1950, bilateral relations have withstood the test of international changes and have always developed steadily.

The two sides have worked hand in hand, and the people are close to each other and have helped each other, said the ambassador, adding that she hoped non-governmental organizations of both countries will continue to promote the construction of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Gao Ping, Chinese consul general in Mandalay, delivered a speech at the event in Mandalay, saying that no matter how the international situation changes, China has always adhered to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness.

She added that China considers Myanmar as a good neighbor with blood ties, as a relative, and as a friend, and has always taken the well-being of the two peoples as the starting point and foothold for formulating policies toward Myanmar.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)