Myanmar leader says willing to work together to promote building of Myanmar-China community with shared future

Xinhua) 09:05, June 09, 2025

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing speaks during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Myanmar and China in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 8, 2025.

NAT PYI TAW, Myanmar, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations was held in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of Myanmar, on Sunday.

In his speech during the ceremony, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said that Myanmar is willing to work hand in hand with China, remain steadfastly committed to strengthening the deep bonds of "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries, and continue its efforts to promote the building of a Myanmar-China community with a shared future.

Min Aung Hlaing said that Myanmar and China have long enjoyed a tradition of close, friendly, and good-neighborly relations with the "Paukphaw" spirit.

Over the past 75 years of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations, the friendly ties between the two governments, peoples, and all segments of society have continued to flourish steadily. Cooperation in key sectors, including investment and trade, has seen consistent and remarkable progress, he said.

Myanmar and China are bound by a deep and enduring commitment to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, a cornerstone of their relationship and a model for modern international relations, Min Aung Hlaing said.

Myanmar will continue to uphold the one-China principle, and warmly welcomes China's Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, he said.

Min Aung Hlaing also expressed gratitude for China's strong support for Myanmar's peace, national reconciliation, economic and social development, and its valuable assistance for Myanmar's earthquake relief efforts.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia said that China and Myanmar are connected by mountains and rivers, and their friendly exchanges span thousands of years.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Myanmar relations have always been as solid as a rock. The future and destiny of the two countries are closely linked. The two countries continue to write new chapters of their fraternal friendship in various fields, Ma said.

Ma noted that China will seek an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and share weal and woe with its neighbors.

China will also continue to consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen development integration, maintain regional stability, and expand exchanges with Myanmar, Ma said.

China will continue to support Myanmar's post-earthquake reconstruction and promote the construction of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, Ma added.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia speaks during a celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 8, 2025.

Guests attend a celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 8, 2025.

Dancers perform during a celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 8, 2025.

