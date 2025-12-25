Poetry, song bridge cultures at China-Myanmar friendship event in Yangon

Xinhua) 08:53, December 25, 2025

An artist sings during a classical poetry recitation and musical concert at Myanmar Radio and Television in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 24, 2025. The classical poetry recitation and musical concert, jointly organized by China's Guangxi Radio and Television and Myanmar Radio and Television under Myanmar's Ministry of Information, brought together around 200 audience members from the Chinese and Myanmar communities. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Soft orchestral music filled Studio A of Myanmar Radio and Television in Yangon, Myanmar, as voices rose in both Chinese and Myanmar verse, weaving together two literary traditions shaped by centuries of shared history.

On Wednesday morning, poetry and song became more than performances. They became a bridge between the two neighboring nations.

The classical poetry recitation and musical concert, jointly organized by China's Guangxi Radio and Television and Myanmar Radio and Television under Myanmar's Ministry of Information, brought together around 200 audience members from the Chinese and Myanmar communities.

The event marked not only a celebration of literature and the arts but also the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar.

As the morning program unfolded, audiences listened attentively to the recitation of renowned literary works from both cultures. Together, the works demonstrated how poetry can transcend borders, even when expressed in different languages.

Adding a musical dimension to the literary exchange, Myanmar singers performed Chinese songs accompanied by an orchestra.

Saw Daniel, one of the performers, sang a Chinese song during the event.

Having grown up watching Chinese movies, he described Chinese culture as familiar, adding that events like this help deepen that connection.

"I will continue participating in such friendship events. They help strengthen China-Myanmar friendship, and I believe our relationship will grow stronger in the future," he said.

Another singer, La Woon May, said she practiced throughout the night to prepare for her performance. "I was afraid of making mistakes," she said, noting that singing in Chinese requires careful pronunciation and strong focus.

Having studied the Chinese language since 2019, she explained that songs have become one of her favorite learning tools. "I also love Chinese culture, especially costumes and handicrafts. Through events like this, I feel closer to the culture and understand it more," she said.

Speaking at the event, U Ye Naing, director-general of Myanmar Radio and Television, said Myanmar and China are neighboring countries connected geographically, historically, and culturally.

He also said that literature and reading play a vital role in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding, recalling the long history of literary and poetry exchanges between the two sides.

Continued cooperation in literature, the arts, and cultural exchange would help deepen the friendship between the peoples of Myanmar and China, he said.

