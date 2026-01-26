China supports all parties in Myanmar to achieve peace, reconciliation via general elections: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:38, January 26, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China supports all parties in Myanmar in securing broader, more solid and lasting peace and reconciliation through general elections, de-escalating the situation at an early date, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular news briefing on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a query regarding the conclusion of the third phase of voting in Myanmar's general elections.

"China, Russia, India, relevant ASEAN countries and international organizations sent personnel to observe the elections. The process was smooth and orderly, with voters actively participating. China extends its congratulations regarding this," said Guo.

He noted that China is willing to work with the international community to respect the choice of the Myanmar people and continue to provide constructive assistance for the restoration of peace, stability and development in Myanmar.

