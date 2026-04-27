Myanmar president meets Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:18, April 27, 2026

Myanmar's new President U Min Aung Hlaing meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Guangtao)

NAY PYI TAW, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's new President U Min Aung Hlaing met Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, here on Saturday.

Noting that Myanmar consistently regards its relationship with China as the most important bilateral tie, U Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that Myanmar stays committed to the one-China principle and highly appreciates and actively supports the China-proposed four global initiatives.

The new Myanmar government expects to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, advance the construction of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, and work together to maintain border peace and stability, while continuously deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, the president said.

Myanmar will never allow any activities that harm China's interests within its borders, and will continue to intensify its crackdown on online gambling and telecom fraud and take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, he added.

For his part, Wang stressed that China's policy toward Myanmar remains consistent. China firmly supports Myanmar in following a successful development path that suits its national conditions and is supported by its people; firmly supports Myanmar in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity; and firmly supports Myanmar in achieving national peace, reconciliation and social harmony, he said.

Wang also noted that building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future perfectly aligns with the development and revitalization needs of both countries and serves the fundamental interests of both peoples, urging both sides to unswervingly follow this path.

China is willing to cooperate with Myanmar to resolutely and thoroughly eradicate online gambling and telecom fraud, he noted. China will also support Myanmar's participation in more dialogue and cooperation mechanisms and the enhancement of its interaction with ASEAN, Wang added.

Myanmar's new President U Min Aung Hlaing meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Guangtao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)