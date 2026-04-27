Chinese FM meets with Myanmar counterpart

Xinhua) 09:20, April 27, 2026

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, holds talks with Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Tin Maung Swe in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

NAY PYI TAW, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, held talks with Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Tin Maung Swe here on Saturday.

Wang said China stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Myanmar, deepen practical cooperation, support Myanmar in accelerating its development and revitalization, and advance new progress in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Wang also called for joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in electricity, oil and gas, expand trade and investment, explore emerging areas of cooperation, deepen security collaboration, resolutely combat online gambling and telecom fraud, and enhance youth exchanges and training.

For his part, U Tin Maung Swe said Myanmar reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle, and expressed the country's willingness to remain a trustworthy and friendly neighbor to China, maintain close high-level exchanges, and accelerate the construction of projects under the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

Myanmar will also make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese projects and personnel in the country, and to work closely with China to resolutely combat online gambling and telecom fraud, so as to create a sound environment for bilateral cooperation, U Tin Maung Swe said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)