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Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Myanmar president
(Xinhua) 16:20, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Jiang Xinzhi will attend the inauguration of President Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Jiang, also vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will attend the inauguration at the invitation of the Myanmar side, according to the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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