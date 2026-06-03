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Myanmar's FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:26, June 03, 2026
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Minister for Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe will pay an official visit to China from June 4 to 6, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Tin Maung Swe will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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