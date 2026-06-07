Feature: Ceremony held in Yangon to share stories of China-Myanmar friendship

(Xinhua) 15:45, June 07, 2026

A participant speaks during a story-sharing event in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2026. A ceremony dedicated to sharing stories of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future was held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony dedicated to sharing stories of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future was held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday.

The event was jointly organized by the China Foundation for Peace and Development, the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, and the Myanmar Chinese Cooperation &Communication Association. More than 200 participants from various sectors attended the gathering.

During the event, representatives from various sectors shared experiences of cooperation and mutual support, reflecting efforts to strengthen the China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Among them, Htet Aung Lwin, representative from CITIC Myanmar, shared his experience in community development projects, including healthcare, scholarships and relief efforts.

He said the Kyaukphyu Mobile Clinic Project has provided healthcare services to more than 5,000 residents from 2022 to 2025, while the "CITIC Star" scholarship program supports around 240 students annually. He also recalled CITIC Myanmar's emergency relief support following the March 2025 earthquake.

He said the China-Myanmar friendship is built on real support and mutual care, not just words, and pledged to continue contributing to community development efforts.

Another representative, Ma Shwe Hla from Myanmar Texmall Group, said the textile and garment sector is a key driver of Myanmar's economy, creating jobs and foreign income. She noted that Chinese investment, technology and expertise have significantly contributed to the sector's growth.

Ei Ei Mon from the Myanmar Chinese Cooperation &Communication Association said that over the past 10 years, the association has actively promoted China-Myanmar friendship through mutual exchange and cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

She said that the association has been implementing community projects and publishing articles on China-Myanmar relations to promote friendship between the two countries, and has provided support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the March 2025 earthquake.

The event concluded with a cultural performance and the presentation of honorary certificates to representatives.

A participant speaks during a story-sharing event in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2026. A ceremony dedicated to sharing stories of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future was held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday.(Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

A participant speaks during a story-sharing event in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2026. A ceremony dedicated to sharing stories of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future was held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)