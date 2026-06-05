China ready to enhance cooperation with Myanmar's new government: top diplomat

(Xinhua) 15:32, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held talks with his Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in Beijing on Friday.

China stands ready to work with Myanmar's new government to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen strategic cooperation, in order to deliver more practical outcomes in building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future and to help Myanmar accelerate development, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)