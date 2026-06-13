Myanmar's president to pay state visit to China from June 15 to 19

(Xinhua) 10:45, June 13, 2026

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing will pay a state visit to China from June 15 to 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

During the visit, President Xi will hold talks with President Min Aung Hlaing. Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet with him respectively, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing.

Noting that China and Myanmar are traditional friendly neighbors and a community with a shared future, Lin said over the 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, guided by the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence jointly advocated by the two sides, China and Myanmar have stood together through thick and thin, looked out for each other and forged solidarity and cooperation, promoting China-Myanmar relations to achieve considerable progress.

Lin said through President Min Aung Hlaing's visit, China looks forward to working with Myanmar to carry forward the "pauk-phaw" (fraternal) friendship, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, secure more tangible results in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, and deliver further benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)