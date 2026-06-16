Myanmar's president visits China Academy of Space Technology

(Xinhua) 13:21, June 16, 2026

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)