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Myanmar's president visits China Academy of Space Technology
(Xinhua) 13:21, June 16, 2026
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, visits the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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