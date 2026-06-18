Xi stresses carrying forward revolutionary traditions in reply to centenarian Party member

(Xinhua) 09:13, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called on Party members in the new era to carry forward revolutionary traditions and strive for new accomplishments on the new journey.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to Zhang Liansheng, a 102-year-old Party member with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC, which falls on July 1.

Xi extended sincere greetings to Zhang and veteran Party members and comrades across the country.

Xi noted that Zhang, as a radio operator with the "Fourth Brigade" of a central armed force during the War of Liberation, followed the Party Central Committee through the flames of war in northern Shaanxi in northwest China about eight decades ago, devoted his entire life to the post of communications technology with hard work, and still cares about the cause of the Party and the country.

"I would like to express my respect to you," Xi wrote, speaking highly of Zhang's sincere and profound love for and faith in the Party.

Xi asked all Party members to never forget their original aspiration and founding mission, emphasizing the importance of faithfully performing their duties, working diligently and taking responsibility.

The "Fourth Brigade" was a Xinhua working team that followed the Party Central Committee and Mao Zedong in northern Shaanxi during the war, responsible for news reporting and liaison work.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)