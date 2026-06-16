Chinese president holds talks with Myanmar counterpart on boosting cooperation

(Xinhua) 16:21, June 16, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing on Tuesday.

China places ties with Myanmar as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and supports the new Myanmar government in coordinating development and security imperatives to find a correct path of development that suits its national conditions and wins popular support, Xi told Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China.

Xi said that China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, pursues a friendly policy toward all the people of Myanmar, and firmly supports Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Xi said China stands ready to share its development experience with Myanmar and jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, which is underpinned by political amity and mutual trust, win-win development, security coordination and people-to-people exchanges.

As Myanmar's neighbor with the longest shared border, China is a trustworthy friend and partner, Xi stressed, calling on both sides to strengthen solidarity and collaboration in a changing and turbulent international landscape.

Xi called the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor a flagship project of the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries, saying both sides should steadily advance the safe construction of key projects to help Myanmar develop its economy and improve people's livelihoods.

Xi said China is willing to increase support for Myanmar's post-earthquake reconstruction, and the two sides should continue to combat criminal activities including online gambling, telecom fraud and drug trafficking.

China supports all parties in Myanmar in advancing peace and reconciliation through talks to achieve lasting stability in northern Myanmar, which serves the fundamental and long-term interests of Myanmar and its people, he said.

Hailing the time-honored "pauk-phaw" friendship between the two countries, Min Aung Hlaing thanked China for its long-standing and selfless support for Myanmar's development, stability, peace and reconciliation, adding Myanmar will firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

Noting that China's implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan brings important opportunities for its Asian neighbors including Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar hopes to deepen all-round cooperation with China, jointly build the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor and elevate bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese enterprises and personnel in Myanmar and will make every effort to ensure their security. Myanmar is willing to work closely with China to resolutely crack down on online gambling and telecom fraud and safeguard border security and stability, he added.

Myanmar fully supports the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi and stands ready to deepen multilateral communication and coordination with China, he said.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in areas including transportation and people's livelihoods.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Min Aung Hlaing. A welcome banquet was also held for him around noon.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. Xi held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. Xi held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)