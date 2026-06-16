Xi calls on China, Myanmar to steadily advance key projects

(Xinhua) 14:04, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides should steadily advance the construction of key projects with safety ensured to help Myanmar develop its economy and improve people's livelihoods, Xi said when holding talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)