Xi's article on boosting education, sci-tech, talent building to be published

(Xinhua) 16:33, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is an excerpt of Xi's discourses from December 2012 to April 2026.

It stresses that education, science and technology, and talent are both the foundational and strategic pillars needed for building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Education should better underpin science, technology and talent development, the article notes. It positions high-level research universities as the main drivers of national basic research and the cradles for major scientific and technological breakthroughs.

It urges efforts to optimize higher education layout, advance differentiated reforms in universities, and update teaching methods to foster an environment conducive to the growth of innovative talent.

Calling for a more effective national innovation system, the article highlights the need to strengthen the Party Central Committee's unified leadership over science and technology work.

It further demands sustained efforts to reinforce basic research capacity and enhance original innovation, while stepping up research to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and in frontier technologies.

The article also points to the need to identify and nurture talent on the front lines of scientific research, expand the pool of basic research personnel, and help young scientists grow and thrive.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)