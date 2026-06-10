Xi's DPRK visit yields important consensus on bilateral ties

(Xinhua) 08:02, June 10, 2026

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

PYONGYANG, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Tuesday that he reached important consensus with General Secretary Kim Jong Un on developing relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the new era.

The two sides also had in-depth discussions on safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the world, Xi said when he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, attended the luncheon hosted by Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Xi thanked Kim for the warm hospitality and thoughtful arrangements for the visit, noting that through the visit, the warmth and friendship extended by the DPRK party, government and people towards the Chinese party, government and people is felt even more deeply.

The mutual understanding between China and the DPRK has become deeper and more comprehensive, and the future development direction has become clearer and more definite, Xi said.

Xi said that he is ready to work with Kim to jointly lead China-DPRK relations to greater development and inject new and strong impetus into the socialist cause of the two countries.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan attend the luncheon hosted by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

For his part, Kim said that Xi's visit was a complete success, sending a positive message to the world that the DPRK and China are further strengthening their friendly cooperation, and attracting widespread attention from various sides.

Xi's visit was of great significance to bilateral relations and the future development of the region, Kim said, noting that the DPRK side stands ready to earnestly implement the important consensus reached during the visit, promote new tangible outcomes in bilateral cooperation, and advance DPRK-China relations to a new and higher level.

The visit marked Xi's first overseas trip this year and his first state visit to the DPRK in seven years. Later on Tuesday afternoon local time, Xi concluded his state visit to the DPRK and departed from Pyongyang. Kim and his wife went to the airport to see Xi and his wife off and held a grand farewell ceremony in their honor.

Early on Tuesday, Xi and Kim also agreed that the two countries should carry forward their great traditional friendship from generation to generation. Xi paid homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife, in the company of Kim and his wife.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, pays homage to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower with his wife Peng Liyuan, in the company of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Xi and Kim also agreed that the years when China and the DPRK fought side by side in the 1950s are an eternal historical memory shared by both sides.

The two leaders pledged to jointly maintain memorial facilities dedicated to the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs, carry out distinctive programs on revolutionary traditions and youth education, and carry forward the great spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

On Tuesday morning, Xi, accompanied by Kim, also visited the Central Cadres Training School of the WPK in Pyongyang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)