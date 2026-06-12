Selected works of Xi Jinping on diplomacy published

(Xinhua) 09:00, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The first and second volumes of selected works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on diplomacy have been published and are available for distribution in China and abroad.

The two volumes compile 134 pieces of the most important and fundamental works by Xi on diplomacy from January 2013 to November 2025, which come in forms such as speeches and reports.

The publication of the works is of great significance for resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, shaping a new framework for China's relations with the world, elevating the country's international influence, appeal, and power to shape to a new level, and breaking new ground in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the books were published by the Central Party Literature Press.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)