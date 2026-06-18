Xi stresses coordinated regional development, solid progress toward common prosperity

(Xinhua) 08:00, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged further efforts to boost coordinated regional development and secure solid progress in advancing common prosperity for all.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in recent instructions on steadily advancing cooperation between China's eastern and western regions.

Over the past 30 years, cooperation between the eastern and western regions has played an important role in helping win the fight against poverty and promoting coordinated regional development, Xi said.

Noting that 2026 marks the first year of implementing regular assistance mechanisms, Xi called for efforts to draw on and apply the valuable experience gained from the cooperation between Fujian Province in east China and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in the northwest, refine the cooperation mechanisms, and broaden the scope of cooperation.

It is important to promote industrial complementarity, personnel exchanges, mutual learning in technology, sharing of ideas, and mutual learning in work styles between the eastern and western regions, thereby achieving mutual benefit, win-win outcomes and common development, Xi said.

Party committees and governments at all levels should earnestly fulfill their responsibilities for regular assistance, resolutely prevent any large-scale relapse into or emergence of poverty, and make solid progress in advancing rural revitalization on all fronts, he said.

Xi's instructions were conveyed at a national work conference on cooperation between China's eastern and western regions held Wednesday in Yinchuan, Ningxia.

Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting.

Liu stressed the need to firmly establish and practice a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, deepen industrial cooperation and labor-service collaboration between the eastern and western regions, strengthen exchanges of officials and professionals, and expand cooperation in areas such as science, technology and finance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)