Xi's grassroots visits: Gathering in the courtyard, listening to the people

People's Daily Online) 13:05, June 18, 2026

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has travelled extensively across the country, always staying close to the people.

Around a firepit with impoverished families in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, inside a courtyard at Huaxi village of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, and outside a small building at Huamao village in Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province…these meetings between Xi and grassroots communities address the real concerns of the people.

Hear the voices of the people, and draw wisdom from them — this reflects a deep commitment to putting the people first and serving them wholeheartedly.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)