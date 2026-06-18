Chinese medical team hosts health and charity event in Freetown for International Day of the African Child

(People's Daily Online) 13:38, June 18, 2026

To celebrate the International Day of the African Child, the 27th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone, in collaboration with the local Red Cross, conducted a comprehensive health and charity outreach event at an orphanage in the Waterloo community of Freetown, Sierra Leone on June 16, 2026.

The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone, local Red Cross volunteers, and children gather in front of an orphanage for a group photo in the Waterloo community of Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The medical team deployed a multi-disciplinary medical team, including experts in ophthalmology, otolaryngology, pediatrics, internal medicine, and general surgery, to provide systematic health assessments for over 50 children. During the ophthalmology screenings, the team conducted not only visual acuity tests but also professional assessments for color blindness and strabismus to identify and intervene in potential vision development issues early. Throughout the examinations, specialists identified common health concerns such as refractive errors, peptic ulcers, and umbilical hernias. The team provided on-site clinical guidance and outlined specific follow-up care pathways, ensuring every child received necessary medical attention.

Ophthalmology experts conduct vision and color blindness screenings for children with the assistance of volunteers in the Waterloo community of Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Multi-disciplinary medical experts perform systematic health check-ups, including physical examinations and lung auscultations, for children in the Waterloo community of Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Parallel to the clinical screenings, the team hosted an interactive "Fun Fair" within the orphanage, which attracted over 200 students from nearby schools. Team members led engaging activities such as jump rope, arrow toss, basketball, and interactive Chinese language classes, creating an atmosphere of joy and cross-cultural friendship. During the event, the team donated school bags, stationery, toys, and food supplies to the orphanage, bringing holiday cheer to the children.

Medical team members engage with children through Chinese language tutorials and interactive sports games in the Waterloo community of Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Rev. Fr. Alexander H. M. Kamara, assistant parish priest and chaplain of the Waterloo Orthodox Christian school (Morabie Waterloo), expressed his gratitude, stating that the medical team's arrival provided essential healthcare support, and the care from China has warmed the hearts of every child present.

Through this initiative, the 27th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone not only established detailed health records for the children but also extended their reach to the broader community. This event underscores the team's commitment to building a lasting bridge of friendship and health cooperation between China and Sierra Leone.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)