Excellence Skills Academy celebrates first graduation and youth dialogue event

The Excellence Skills Academy in Sierra Leone on May 8 held its first cohort training completion ceremony alongside the "Talk to China" (China-Sierra Leone Youth Exchange Dialogue) event at the Freetown Polytechnic under the theme "Skills for a Brighter Future, Dialogue for Stronger Friendship."

The Excellence Skills Academy in Sierra Leone holds its first cohort training completion ceremony on May 8, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The Excellence Skills Academy was established by China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd. (CRSG) in collaboration with Zhengzhou Railway Technician College and Freetown Polytechnic as part of efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education in Sierra Leone.

Photo shows attendees at the "Talk to China" (China-Sierra Leone Youth Exchange Dialogue) event at the Freetown Polytechnic. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The academy was jointly inaugurated on Jan. 27. 2026 by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone. It is equipped with information-based multimedia classrooms and modern teaching facilities, while professional Chinese instructors provide practical on-site training.

The training curriculum was designed to reflect local conditions and labor market demands, focusing on practical disciplines including automobile driving technology, electrical operation and maintenance, auto maintenance, and video editing.

Over the three months of training, students transitioned from classroom theory to hands-on practical work through rigorous assessments and structured instruction aimed at preparing them for employment opportunities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Feng Tao, Chief Supervisor of CRSG Sierra Leone Limited, said the graduates represented the future of Sierra Leone's technical workforce and should be prepared to contribute to national development.

"The graduates must be ready to shape the future," Feng said, adding that technical and vocational skills are essential for infrastructure growth and economic development. He also commended the Sierra Leonean government for prioritizing technical education.

Principal of Freetown Polytechnic, Dr. Samba Moriba, described the graduation as an important contribution to youth employment and skills empowerment in the country.

He said the Excellence Skills Academy provides practical opportunities supported by state-of-the-art teaching and learning equipment, enabling students to gain industry-relevant experience.

"The training is practical and relevant for national development," Moriba said, noting that the graduates had acquired improved technical skills and greater opportunities to contribute to the country's development activities.

Wu Wei, Principal of Zhengzhou Railway Technician College, speaking through an online video message, said the graduates should use their newly acquired skills to contribute meaningfully to Sierra Leone’s infrastructure development.

He described the first training cycle as successful and assured participants that Zhengzhou Railway Technician College would continue supporting the Excellence Skills Academy through technical cooperation and educational exchange.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Technical and Higher Education Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie speaks at the event. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Minister of Technical and Higher Education Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie said the graduation represented more than an institutional achievement, describing it as a national success tied to Sierra Leone’s broader human capital development agenda.

She said technical skills training remains central to meeting the country’s economic needs and emphasized the importance of discipline and professionalism among graduates entering the labor force.

"This graduation is not the end, but the beginning of greater success," Wurie said, adding that the government would continue supporting the expansion of the academy to allow more young people to benefit from technical and vocational training opportunities.

Wang Peng, counselor in charge of commercial and economic cooperation of the Chinese Embassy speaks at the event. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Wang Peng, counselor in charge of commercial and economic cooperation of the Chinese Embassy, praised the collaboration among the three institutions and described the initiative as an important contribution to technical and vocational education in Sierra Leone.

He said the graduates represented a new generation of young people equipped with practical skills needed to support Sierra Leone’s development priorities.

Wang also encouraged more enterprises to support vocational education initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities for young people.

Outstanding student Yusuf Baimba Kamara described the training program as life-changing and said it had transformed the lives of many participants.

Students pose for a group photo at Excellence Skills Academy's cohort training completion ceremony on May 8, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"Before joining the academy, many of us were uncertain about our future, but now we are skilled workers ready to contribute to national development," Kamara said.

He said the students had moved from theory to practical learning using modern tools and equipment and expressed appreciation to CRSG, Zhengzhou Railway Technician College and Freetown Polytechnic for providing the opportunity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)