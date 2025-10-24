China, Sierra Leone strengthen economic ties with inauguration of fifth Chinese Chamber of Commerce

The inaugural ceremony of the fifth Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone was held on Oct. 23, 2025, in Freetown.

The event marked a significant milestone in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Sierra Leone and China, and provided a platform for promoting trade and investment, fostering closer business partnerships, and enhancing cultural and social exchanges between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Government of Sierra Leone, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, business associations, and enterprises from various nations. The chamber brought together 17 leading Chinese companies in Sierra Leone, along with other prominent representatives.

In his address, the president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone, Du Xinguo, outlined the chamber's vision and objectives. He emphasized the need to strengthen its membership, help businesses expand, encourage members to comply with local laws, and enhance communication channels with the government and local businesses. He also highlighted the importance of building collective strength, unity and cooperation to achieve win-win development.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Alpha Sesay noted that the event was about building partnerships that move beyond words to positive outcomes. He emphasized that Sierra Leone is open for business and encouraged Chinese companies to focus on areas such as food production, power, industrial zones, manufacturing of industrial materials and tourism. He assured attendees that his ministry is ready to facilitate trade and investment for Chinese companies, from registration to operations.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Wang Qing congratulated China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) for assuming leadership of the chamber. He highlighted the significant growth of Chinese investment in Sierra Leone and emphasized that the country's peaceful environment gives Chinese companies confidence to invest.

Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh stated that the inauguration marked a revitalization of trade, development, and investment between Sierra Leone and China. He encouraged the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to attract more businesses to Sierra Leone, build networks with local chambers of commerce, and strengthen capacity building for local staff to ensure sustainability. He also advised members to abide by local laws, including the Finance Act, labor laws and local content policy, and to fulfill their corporate social responsibilities.

The inauguration of the fifth Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone is a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between the two countries. The event demonstrated the commitment of both governments to promote trade and investment and to foster closer business partnerships.

