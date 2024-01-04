Algeria, Sierra Leone committed to strengthening int'l peace initiatives

Xinhua) 09:07, January 04, 2024

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (1st R, Front) welcomes Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio (2nd R, Front) in Algiers, Algeria, on Jan. 3, 2024. Algeria and Sierra Leone affirmed on Wednesday their commitment to closely collaborate in upholding international peace and security in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. (Algerian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

ALGIERS, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Algeria and Sierra Leone affirmed on Wednesday their commitment to closely collaborate in upholding international peace and security in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

In a joint press conference with visiting Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, "As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, Algeria and Sierra Leone are dedicated to preserving global peace and security in accordance with the UN Charter and international law."

Both Algeria and Sierra Leone were elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, starting their tenure on Jan. 1, and serving until Dec. 31, 2025.

Tebboune said both nations called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to acknowledge historical injustices faced by the Palestinian people, notably in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, both leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including energy, trade, industry, agriculture, education, research, and fishing, and discussed the establishment of a joint business council.

For his part, Bio said that the meeting with his Algerian counterpart was "important," during which they discussed issues of common interests and agreed to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels.

