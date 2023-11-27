Sierra Leone announces nationwide curfew after security incident at army barracks

Xinhua) 09:19, November 27, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the view of a street in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo by Samoura/Xinhua)

FREETOWN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The government of Sierra Leone announced a nationwide curfew following a security incident at an army barracks on Sunday morning.

A notice by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education said some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce Barracks in the early hours of Sunday.

"They have all been rebuffed," the notice said, adding that the government and state security forces are in control.

Citizens are "strongly" urged to stay indoors to enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, the notice said.

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the incident site where some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo by Samoura/Xinhua)

