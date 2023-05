Sierra Leonean FM to visit China

May 13, 2023

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, David Francis, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, will pay an official visit to China from May 15 to 18, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

