Chinese company motivates local employees in Sierra Leone

A Chinese Company operating in Sierra Leone, China Railway Seventh Group (SL) Co., Ltd (CRSG) has been highly acclaimed by its local employees and local authorities during its Annual Commendation Meeting for Employee of the Year. In attendance were 134 dedicated staff members, representing the civil engineering, mining, trade, administration, security and support staff units, to witness their colleagues being commended for excellent service. The management presented the winners with certificates of honor and prizes such as cash, rice, cooking oil and milk powder.

In addition to the awards for outstanding managers and employees, CRSG also distributed awards for outstanding contributions; advanced employees in safe production; active employees; scholarships for outstanding managers; and outstanding work teams. This gesture goes to illustrate to all employees that their long term future lies with CRSG, as well as to foster a healthy, positive and harmonious working environment for all. The company appreciates and values those employees that have made outstanding contributions to CRSG. As a result, CRSG seeks to incentivize these hardworking employees by supporting their families and their children's education.

This year, the company has set up scholarships to provide groundbreaking educational support for the children of employees who make outstanding contributions. This scholarship ensures employees experience the warmth and care of the company, but also eases employees' family burdens.

Alhassan Bangura, representative of the winning employees, said in his speech: "I am very grateful to China Railway Seventh Group for providing quality jobs for its employees in Sierra Leone. It can help employees' families live a better life. I am proud to be a member of management staff within CRSG. This recognition provides encouragement for employees and can make us more motivated and passionate in executing our functions. I will encourage other employees to learn the company's regulations, improve our personal skills and enhance the overall quality of our work, so as to contribute to the better, faster and stronger development of this company."

For more than 10 years, CRSG has been committed to building a culture of mutual respect and understanding and siblinghood among expatriate and national employees by promoting the development of overseas markets and localization management. CRSG has provided thousands of job opportunities, trained a number of highly skilled staff and management personnel. The company also pays attention to the development and growth of employees, cares for their families, helps employees in time of need and tries its best to protect employees during public health emergencies such as the Ebola and COVID-19 epidemics. CRSG actively explores localization and cross-cultural management of foreign employees and has found a way of overseas operation and development that suits its own business model and meets the common vision of the company and employees.

It is reported that CRSG has formed a perfect staff incentive system of summary, evaluation, selection and commendation and will hold commendation ceremony annually. This will help raise the enthusiasm of employees and strengthen communication, interaction and team cohesion.

"The company appreciates all staff for your hard work and dedication in 2021. We hope that all recipients of the awards will cherish the honor, maintain an excellent working attitude and drive other staff to emulate their achievements that will ultimately result in the development of the company."

"By constantly upgrading the skills of employees and promoting hard work and dedication, CRSG will continue to focus on providing high quality projects and professional services to the people and country of Sierra Leone and pay more attention to the technical training and capacity building of local staff. A famous saying expressed this view: God helps those who help themselves. At the same time, CRSG will continue to carry forward the ‘family’ culture as the core of the company’s culture, and create a good familial atmosphere and play an important role in further deepening the traditional friendship and partnership between China and Sierra Leone," said the General Manager of CRSG.

