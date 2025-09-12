China launches on-site first aid training initiative in Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 10:10, September 12, 2025

A member of the 26th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone instructs local trainees in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sep. 10, 2025. The first Sierra Leone-China On-Site First Aid Training Center was officially launched on Wednesday at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in Freetown, the capital of the West African country. (The 26th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone/Handout via Xinhua)

FREETOWN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The first Sierra Leone-China On-Site First Aid Training Center was officially launched on Wednesday at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in Freetown, the capital of the West African country.

The training center aims to train Sierra Leoneans in emergency medical services, equipping them with the skills necessary to handle first aid situations effectively.

"This event marks a new chapter in our collaboration with Sierra Leone," said Liu Longfei, chief of the 26th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone, emphasizing the medical team's dedication to the health and safety of the local population.

The medical team, a key initiator of the training center, intends to advance and innovate on-site first aid training while contributing China's expertise to the healthcare system of Sierra Leone.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Wang Qing noted that the medical team from Hunan Province has been engaged in various successful medical initiatives and health worker training programs over the years.

"The center will go a long way in bringing medical services closer to the local communities," he said.

Sartie Kanneh, chief medical officer of Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health, highlighted the positive alignment between the ministry's efforts and the Chinese agenda to promote the health sector in Sierra Leone.

He pointed out the historical support from China during critical times, including the Ebola outbreak, COVID-19, and the recent mpox disease outbreaks.

"We are thrilled to have this first on-site first aid center that will alleviate many of the challenges people currently face when it comes to emergency treatment," Kanneh noted.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)