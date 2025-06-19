Bridging cultures and opportunities: CRSG's Open Day showcases commitment to youth development in Sierra Leone

(Photo courtesy of China Railway Seventh Group)

China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) SL Co., Ltd. hosted an Enterprise Open Day themed "Boundless Culture, Shared Youth" at its Mongbegba office in Sierra Leone on June 17. The event marked a significant cultural exchange with students from Freetown Polytechnic, aiming to foster collaboration between educational institutions and enterprises in Sierra Leone. It highlighted the company's capabilities and its commitment to vocational education and youth development in the region.

The Open Day provided a platform for students to learn about CRSG's rich history, development, and contributions to social welfare in Sierra Leone. University delegates received an overview of the company's business achievements and current operations. Students also engaged with CRSG's construction technology and management systems, which are critical to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects.

(Photo courtesy of China Railway Seventh Group)

Wang Bin, deputy general manager of China Railway Seventh Group SL Co., Ltd., emphasized the significance of the event as a connection between dreams and opportunities. "Today's Open Day is not only a window to showcase our company but also a bridge that connects dreams with opportunities," Wang said.

He noted that the initiative supports President Julius Maada Bio's "Big Five Game Changers," particularly in human capital development and youth employment. Wang reaffirmed CRSG's commitment to ensuring its human resource strategies contribute to environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability.

(Photo courtesy of China Railway Seventh Group)

CRSG has gained significant recognition for its contributions to Sierra Leone's infrastructure and improvement of livelihoods. According to Wang, the company has maintained high standards in completing various projects, creating job opportunities and training programs for local residents.

"We are delighted to blend Chinese culture with Sierra Leonean culture and corporate culture, especially by transferring vital skills to the youth," he said. This commitment aims to empower local talent and provide brighter futures through career advancement opportunities.

Dr. Samba Moriba, principal of Freetown Polytechnic, thanked CRSG for inviting his institution to the event and commended China for its support of Sierra Leone's economic development. He noted that cultural exchanges play a vital role in promoting global unity and fostering peace among nations. Dr. Morriba said events like these offer educational benefits and allow individuals to appreciate the diversity and richness of different cultures. He added that his institution has entered into a partnership agreement with CRSG to enhance collaboration.

Su Xinming, human resources director of China Railway Seventh Group SL Co., Ltd., reiterated the company's commitment to recruiting skilled vocational professionals in fields such as civil engineering, construction machinery operation, automotive repair and sales. He emphasized the importance of adhering to labor laws and maintaining a fair, safe work environment. Through institutionalized practices, CRSG ensures employee rights are protected and staff can thrive professionally.

(Photo courtesy of China Railway Seventh Group)

During the Open Day, students toured CRSG's facilities, including the heavy-duty vehicles and machinery complex at Songo, where they learned about sales, service and spare parts for Sinotruks and other machinery. The hands-on experience gave students valuable insight into the operations of a leading construction company.

Abdul Richard Fofanah, assistant site manager for the Rehabilitation of City and Provincial Township Roads project, shared his own journey within CRSG. A graduate who joined the company without prior experience, Fofanah described how the organization has supported his professional growth and provided extensive learning opportunities. "CRSG is not just a construction company; it is a platform of opportunity, learning and service," he said, recounting his involvement in major infrastructure projects that have improved transportation and access for local communities.

Fofanah lauded CRSG for investing in employees through comprehensive training and global exposure, noting that such initiatives lead to real career growth and encourage pride among workers. "To the youth out there, let CRSG be a source of inspiration," he said. His call to action resonated strongly, reminding stakeholders of the importance of collaboration in building a stronger and more connected nation.

Operating in Sierra Leone since 2007, CRSG has established itself as a comprehensive engineering and construction enterprise. To date, the company has delivered infrastructure projects with a cumulative contract value exceeding $2 billion, making a remarkable impact on Sierra Leone's road network and socioeconomic development.

Amid challenges, CRSG remains committed to aligning its economic performance with social responsibility. The company has actively participated in national emergencies, providing support during health crises and community outreach efforts. By investing in local employment and talent development, CRSG demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering positive change in the communities it serves.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)