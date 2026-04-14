Chinese medical team offers free clinic to villagers in Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 09:15, April 14, 2026

FREETOWN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone has conducted its first free clinic in Rokel Village in the North West Province, providing medical services to nearly 300 villagers.

Doctors from various departments provided consultations during the free clinic on Sunday. Targeting common chronic and endemic diseases, the team prescribed medicines accordingly and offered recommendations for further surgery or hospitalization based on patients' conditions, helping address the challenges of accessing medical care in remote areas.

During the clinic, the team also successfully treated a seven-year-old boy with an incarcerated inguinal hernia and provided medical advice to several patients with eye conditions and hearing impairments.

Li Zheng, head of the medical team, said the outreach was not only a medical service but also a heartfelt dialogue between the people of China and Sierra Leone.

Mohamed S. Kagbo, a community elder of Rokel Village, expressed his gratitude to the medical team for providing high-quality medical services to local communities.

"Usually, we never get to see so many good doctors. We hope you can come again in the future," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)