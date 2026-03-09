China's 26th medical team treats over 35,000 patients in Sierra Leone

The 26th Chinese medical team is honored by dignitaries in Sierra Leone.

The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone held a farewell and welcome ceremony on March 5 for the 26th and 27th Chinese medical teams, marking the handover of China's long-standing medical cooperation with the West African nation.

The ceremony in Freetown brought together senior government officials, health professionals, diplomats and members of both teams to celebrate the contributions of the departing doctors and formally welcome their successors.

Liu Longfei, leader of the outgoing 26th team, said the experience had been both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful.

"We are very happy to have completed our mission in Sierra Leone," Liu said. "During our stay, we worked closely with local doctors and health workers to provide treatment to more than 35,000 patients."

According to Liu, the team delivered a wide range of medical services, including the integration of traditional Chinese medicine into clinical treatments alongside modern medical procedures. He added that the team also placed strong emphasis on capacity building for local medical personnel.

"We organized 15 professional training programs and conducted several clinical training sessions, including training in the administration of first-aid treatment," he said.

The incoming team leader of the 27th Chinese medical team, Li Zheng, expressed readiness to build on the work of previous teams.

"We are prepared to work closely with our local counterparts to create a healthier society in Sierra Leone," Li said. "We will serve the local people wholeheartedly and also promote healthy lifestyles within the communities."

Augustine Tarawally, medical superintendent of the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital, congratulated the outgoing medical team and praised their contributions to the hospital and the broader health sector.

The 27th Chinese medical team is welcomed in Sierra Leone.

"The 26th Chinese medical team has helped our hospital tremendously," Tarawally said. "We worked together closely, and their resilience and clinical cooperation stand as a testament to the success of our partnership."

He highlighted several achievements recorded during the team's tenure, including improved maternal health outcomes.

"Since the arrival of the 26th Chinese medical team, we have recorded zero maternal deaths at the hospital," he said. "They also established several clinical centers and services that our local doctors are now making good use of."

He expressed optimism that continued collaboration between Chinese and Sierra Leonean doctors would help elevate the hospital's reputation.

"Together, we will work to make the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital one of the best hospitals in West Africa," he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Zhao Yong said China remains committed to supporting the development of Sierra Leone's health sector.

"The Chinese medical teams are willing to continue supporting Sierra Leone's health services and helping to build a healthy environment for the people," Zhao said.

Sierra Leone's minister of health, Austin Demby, said the partnership between Sierra Leone and China in the health sector has grown stronger over the years.

"It is important for us to build a nation with good health, and we are pleased that our relationship with China has continued to deepen," Demby said.

Andrew Sorie, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, also thanked the outgoing medical team for their dedication and service.

"We are grateful to the Chinese doctors who have spent the past year working tirelessly to serve the people of Sierra Leone," Sorie said.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates to members of the 26th Chinese medical team in recognition of their one year of service in Sierra Leone.

China has been dispatching medical teams to Sierra Leone for decades as part of its international health cooperation, contributing to medical treatment, professional training and health care development across the country.

