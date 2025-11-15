China ready to enhance mutual support with Sierra Leone: vice premier

Xinhua) 13:52, November 15, 2025

FREETOWN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Sierra Leone to implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state, consolidate friendship and mutual trust, and enhance mutual support, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has said.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to Sierra Leone from Wednesday to Friday at the West African nation's invitation.

During his visit, Liu met with Sierra Leonean Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, and the two sides held in-depth discussions on China-Sierra Leone relations and practical cooperation.

Conveying cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, Liu noted that Xi and Bio held two meetings last year, providing clear guidance for the development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that China is ready to work with Sierra Leone to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate friendship and mutual trust, and enhance mutual support.

Liu called on both sides to leverage China's zero-tariff policy, announced by Xi, to improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation across various fields, particularly in agriculture and fisheries. Marking this year as the 10th anniversary of China's support in successfully combating the Ebola epidemic in Africa, Liu said the two countries should continue to deepen collaboration in the health sector for the benefit of their people.

He added that, as developing countries, China and Sierra Leone should coordinate closely on international affairs, actively implement the Global Governance Initiative, and jointly uphold international fairness and justice.

Jalloh conveyed Bio's sincere regards to Xi and warmly welcomed the visiting delegation. He said that since the establishment of the Sierra Leone-China diplomatic relations, political mutual trust between the two countries has continued to deepen and bilateral cooperation has achieved remarkable results.

Expressing gratitude for China's selfless assistance during the Ebola epidemic, Jalloh said Sierra Leone will steadfastly uphold the one-China principle, deepen cooperation with China in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, and advance the implementation of the 10 partnership actions, announced at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to yield new and fruitful outcomes.

During the visit, Liu and Jalloh also jointly attended the 10th-anniversary commemorations of the China-Sierra Leone collaboration in successfully combating Ebola, the inauguration of a Chinese-aided fishing port, and a photo exhibition on China-Sierra Leone agricultural cooperation.

