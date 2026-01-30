China Railway Seventh Group unveils education program, ESG report in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone government and Chinese officials at the launch of the Excellence Academy education program in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo credit: CRSG)

China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd. (CRSG) partnered with Zhengzhou Railway Technician College and Freetown Polytechnic to launch a joint education program, the Excellence Academy, on Jan. 27 at the Jui Campus of Freetown Polytechnic in Sierra Leone. This partnership is poised to impact the country's education sector and provide young people with essential vocational skills aligned with the nation's development agenda.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, local business leaders and representatives from the Chinese embassy, all keen to support the initiative's potential to drive development and investment in Sierra Leone.

The event also marked the inauguration of an advanced multimedia classroom built by CRSG for students at Freetown Polytechnic. The facility will host professional educators from China, who will deliver various practical vocational and technical courses. The objective is to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of addressing the needs of Sierra Leone's evolving economy. CRSG's educational partnership initiatives provide a concrete example of how environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles are being put into practice.

Dr. Samba Morriba, principal of Freetown Polytechnic, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "This program fosters education and youth development. It aligns with our vision of technical and human development."

He said that the Excellence Academy will not only train learners in critical skills but will also create job opportunities and enhance cooperation with Chinese counterparts, ultimately empowering Sierra Leoneans.

Wu Wei, principal of Zhengzhou Railway Technician College, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the initiative as a cornerstone of the growing friendship between China and Sierra Leone.

"This joint education program is part of deepening ties under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), aimed at supporting human capital development in Africa," he stated.

Du Xinguo, general manager of CRSG in Sierra Leone, lauded the collaboration as a vital step toward enhancing educational standards and professional skills in the region. Du said that upon completing the program, trainees would have guaranteed job placements along with continued support for local skill enhancement, fostering social progress across the board.

Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, minister of technical and higher education, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, describing it as "a reform in action" that underscores the government's commitment to delivering quality technical and vocational education. She affirmed that this partnership will equip students with the practical skills required for the workforce and urged other entities to follow this exemplary model. Wurie thanked China for its ongoing support for skill transfer and value-sharing.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Zhao Yong praised the tripartite initiative, calling it a landmark achievement in the bilateral relationship focused on people-to-people cooperation.

"The Excellence Academy translates consensus into reality," he remarked, underscoring its alignment with the Sierra Leonean government's goals for youth development and economic growth.

President Dr. Julius Maada Bio graced the occasion with a message of empowerment for the nation's youth. He highlighted the program's dual focus on providing certifications and equipping students with directly employable skills. The president expressed his vision for every Sierra Leonean to acquire essential skills to contribute to national development.

"The youth are our most important asset; that is why we are transforming education to prioritize skill training for sustainable employment," he stated.

In emphasizing the critical role of skilled professionals in national development, the president noted, "Technical-vocational skills are not dropout skills; they are the building blocks of our nation."

He reaffirmed that the partnership reflects the strong ties between China and Sierra Leone, thanking CRSG and Zhengzhou Railway Technician College for their commitment to investing in Sierra Leone's future.

Also on Tuesday, CRSG launched its ESG report at a ceremony held in Songo. This is the first time the company has released a professional ESG report in an African country.

Chinese and Sierra Leonean officials at the launch of the China Railway Seventh Group's Environmental, Social and Governance report in Songo, Sierra Leone, Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo credit: CRSG)

Du underscored the importance of the ESG report, stating that it provides a comprehensive overview of the company's responsibilities, achievements and ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

"We are committed to taking social development from concept to reality," Du remarked, "ensuring a win-win situation for both the company and the people of Sierra Leone."

Dr. Denis Sandy, minister of works and public assets, praised CRSG for its substantial contributions to infrastructural development in Sierra Leone. He conveyed the government's satisfaction with the company's work and expressed willingness to collaborate more closely moving forward.

Zhao lauded the company's long-standing relationship with Sierra Leone, highlighting its commitment to sustainable development practices.

"CRSG has employed over 1,000 local personnel, embodying the philosophy of empowering communities by teaching them valuable skills," Zhao said.

President Bio, addressing attendees, reiterated the significance of the ESG report, which outlines a roadmap for responsible development in Sierra Leone. "This report is pivotal in demonstrating how we can build our country fairly and ethically," he remarked.

"The health and safety of our workers, as well as road users, are paramount," said Bio. "I am pleased to see that CRSG has been a reliable development partner, providing job training for residents and maintaining transparency and accountability in its operations."

Bio cited the Wellington-Masiaka highway project as a prime example of an effective investment partnership, attesting to CRSG's commitment to quality work and community engagement.

"I am confident that CRSG's steadfast dedication will not only enhance economic development in Sierra Leone but will also strengthen the enduring friendship between our nations," he asserted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)