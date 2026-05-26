Chinese medical team performs landmark gynecological surgery in Sierra Leone

People's Daily Online) 15:25, May 26, 2026

The China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital recently celebrated a historic medical milestone. Song Yuying, a gynecologist with the 27th Chinese (Hunan) Medical Team to Sierra Leone, successfully performed the country's first extrafascial total hysterectomy with sacrouterine ligament suspension at the hospital, marking a new standard for gynecological care in the country.

The patient, Mariama Bundu, was admitted with multiple large, overlapping uterine fibroids. Preoperative CT scans startled the local medical staff: her uterus was densely packed with dozens of large tumors — the largest exceeding 15 cm in diameter — causing the organ to distend to the size of a seven-month pregnancy and nearly completely occupy her pelvic and abdominal cavities.

Given the severity of the pathology and the fact that the patient had no further childbearing needs, Song collaborated with the local gynecological team to design an optimized surgical plan.

To thoroughly eradicate the lesions and eliminate the risk of tumor recurrence, she decided to bypass the traditional local "subtotal hysterectomy" in favor of an extrafascial total hysterectomy — an internationally recognized standard surgical technique. Following a thorough discussion with the patient, the historic operation commenced on May 20.

In the operating theater, gynecological expert Song Yuying (center) performs the procedure. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

As Song methodically executed the surgery, she simultaneously explained key operational checkpoints to the local team. Supporting her were the medical team's anesthesiologist, Wang Xitang, and nursing expert, Tan Yan, whose specialized care ensured the procedure's steady progress.

However, midway through the operation, the hospital suffered a sudden power outage, plunging the theater into darkness as the indoor temperature rapidly climbed.

In West Africa, where electrical infrastructure is aging, sudden blackouts are a routine challenge for local medical staff. Remaining calm, the team instantly adjusted, turning on emergency flashlights while relying on a single power-storing shadowless lamp to sustain the operation in the dim, stiflingly hot environment.

Guided by emergency flashlights and a single power-storing shadowless lamp, Chinese and Sierra Leonean medical personnel work together to keep the surgery on track. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The sudden power outage lasted approximately 30 minutes to an hour. Facing the dual pressures of oppressive heat and heavily compromised lighting, Song leveraged her anatomical expertise and clinical experience to accurately identify the delicate tissue layers within the restricted surgical field.

Operating with precision, she successfully excised the massive, tumor-riddled uterus, which weighed an astonishing 2.8 kg, bringing the surgery to a successful conclusion.

Compared to local traditional methods, this surgical approach offers clear anatomical visualization, guarantees thorough removal with zero risk of recurrence or future cervical cancer, and facilitates rapid postoperative recovery.

Thanks to the technique of the Chinese experts, the patient's recovery has been exceptionally smooth; she was able to walk on the very first postoperative day and has now safely returned to her normal life.

A recovering Mariama Bundu (right) smiles and clasps her hands in gratitude toward Song Yuying (left) during a post-op visit. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

When Song came to check on her, Mariama was filled with the joy of a new lease on life. Looking up at her doctor, she practiced her broken yet deeply sincere Chinese, saying: "Xie Xie! Wo Ai Zhong Guo!" (Thank you! I love China!)

Samuel Ngaujah, a local physician who assisted throughout the entire procedure, also expressed immense admiration for Song's skills. "This extrafascial total hysterectomy is incredibly valuable to us," he said. "It not only addresses the patient's clinical needs far better, but its clear anatomical pathways, minimal blood loss, and rapid recovery times make it the exact technique we need to adopt. I am highly eager to have more opportunities to learn this advanced procedure from Song."

The successful execution of this first-of-its-kind surgery not only establishes a new benchmark for gynecological treatment in Sierra Leone but also reflects the dedication of the Chinese medical team — a testament to the enduring medical cooperation and friendship between China and Sierra Leone.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)