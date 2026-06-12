Spinning top master sends it racing, nails its landing
(People's Daily App) 16:34, June 12, 2026
One flick of the wrist is all it takes: This incredible grandpa in Jingxiu Park of Zhengzhou sends a spinning top racing along a line ‒ including a dip through a water pool ‒ and lands it perfectly on a metal tray, still spinning.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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