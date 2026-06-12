Spinning top master sends it racing, nails its landing

(People's Daily App) 16:34, June 12, 2026

One flick of the wrist is all it takes: This incredible grandpa in Jingxiu Park of Zhengzhou sends a spinning top racing along a line ‒ including a dip through a water pool ‒ and lands it perfectly on a metal tray, still spinning.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)