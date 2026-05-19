Grace on wheels
(People's Daily App) 16:43, May 19, 2026
Watch this young skater launch into motion, balancing on a single blade as she weaves through the cones in clean, controlled lines with graceful poise and momentum.
(Produced by Zou Yun and Intern Li Tianyi）
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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