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Grace on wheels

(People's Daily App) 16:43, May 19, 2026

Watch this young skater launch into motion, balancing on a single blade as she weaves through the cones in clean, controlled lines with graceful poise and momentum.

(Produced by Zou Yun and Intern Li Tianyi）

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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