Blade dance in the snow
(People's Daily App) 14:26, January 09, 2026
Watch as a young man performs a sword dance amid falling snow in Luohe, Henan Province. His movements flow seamlessly from start to finish, bringing the spirit of traditional martial arts to a winter scene.
