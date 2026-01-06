Trending in China | The Dongpo bamboo hat: embracing life in every storm

The Dongpo bamboo hat—a straw cloak and bamboo hat—was invented by the poet Su Dongpo during his exile on a remote island. Rather than succumbing to despair, he crafted this simple yet effective hat to shield himself from wind and rain, embracing life despite hardship. It symbolizes an open-minded spirit: no matter how heavy the rain or how hot the sun, keep moving forward with a smile.

