Skipping in perfect sync
(People's Daily App) 16:25, May 19, 2026
In a school gym, students jump to a machine-like rhythm and with almost telepathic coordination. Their pace is so fast that the rope vanishes from sight, leaving only the sharp sound of it striking the ground.
(Produced by Zou Yun and Intern Li Tianyi）
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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