Warehouse worker spins oil drums with incredible precision

(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 16, 2026

Be amazed as a skilled warehouse worker demonstrates incredible precision by spinning 200-liter oil drums into place. With a smooth, arc-like movement that seems guided by a positioning system, he effortlessly saves time and effort while expertly aligning the drums into storage.

