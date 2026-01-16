Home>>
Warehouse worker spins oil drums with incredible precision
(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 16, 2026
Be amazed as a skilled warehouse worker demonstrates incredible precision by spinning 200-liter oil drums into place. With a smooth, arc-like movement that seems guided by a positioning system, he effortlessly saves time and effort while expertly aligning the drums into storage.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.