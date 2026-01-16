Home>>
Triple the spin, triple the fun!
(People's Daily App) 13:32, January 16, 2026
Not just one, but three hoops at once! Our talented kindergartners are showing off their amazing skills. Watching them keep three hoops spinning in perfect rhythm is absolutely amazing.
