Floating on a ribbon of speed
(People's Daily App) 17:00, May 25, 2026
A competitor sprints, leaps and glides along a ribbon five centimeters wide during a slackline speed competition in Pengzhou, Sichuan Province, on Saturday May 16. With featherlight steps and astonishing balance, she looks as if she's running on air.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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