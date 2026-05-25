Floating on a ribbon of speed

(People's Daily App) 17:00, May 25, 2026

A competitor sprints, leaps and glides along a ribbon five centimeters wide during a slackline speed competition in Pengzhou, Sichuan Province, on Saturday May 16. With featherlight steps and astonishing balance, she looks as if she's running on air.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)