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Nepal's FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:40, June 12, 2026
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will visit China from June 14 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Khanal will make the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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