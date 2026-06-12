Nepal's FM to visit China

(Xinhua) 16:40, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal will visit China from June 14 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Khanal will make the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)