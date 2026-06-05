China-Nepal cultural exchange event enters public school in rural Nepal

(Xinhua) 13:12, June 05, 2026

KATHMANDU, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A joyful China-Nepal cultural exchange event was held at Shree Gaurishankar Secondary School in the Tamakoshi V Hydropower Project area in Nepal's Dolakha district on Thursday.

The event was jointly organized by the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), the Nepal China Cultural Center, and Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Under the "Chinese Culture Enters Campus" initiative, PowerChina, the constructor of the hydropower project, supported the construction of a school library, equipped with a diverse collection of Nepali-language books about China. The China Cultural Center showcased culture and images of famous Chinese tourist cities, while CFRD distributed sports kits to the students.

Students engaged in hands-on activities such as paper-cutting and Chinese knotting, gaining a deeper appreciation of Chinese traditions. Gift distribution featuring panda-themed items and "Year of the Horse" mascots added to the festive atmosphere. To further enliven the event, PowerChina employees joined students in friendly badminton and volleyball matches, strengthening community ties.

"This 'Chinese Culture Enters Tamakoshi Public School' event is highly meaningful. This is a vivid example of the successful integration of corporate responsibility, cultural exchange, and public welfare," Zhu Feng, a counselor from the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, said at the inauguration ceremony of the new library.

Chen Xu, PowerChina country representative in Nepal, said the company will continue to serve as a bridge for China-Nepal cooperation and contribute to building a shared future. "PowerChina has been deeply rooted in Nepal for many years, continuously supporting Nepal's energy transition. We believe true partnership goes beyond building power plants; it also invests in the next generation," he said.

Local authorities, school management, teachers, parents, and students expressed positive expectations for continued collaboration to support the development of education and extracurricular activities in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)