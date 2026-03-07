China congratulates Nepal on smooth completion of voting for parliamentary election
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Nepal on the timely and smooth completion of the voting for a new House of Representatives and welcomes Nepal's steady progress in advancing its national political agenda, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing after the election committee of Nepal said that around 60 percent of eligible voters cast their votes in the House of Representatives elections and the polls were largely peaceful across the country.
Mao said that as traditional friendly neighbors, China attaches great importance to its relations with Nepal, and both sides have consistently supported each other's efforts to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China is willing to work with Nepal to promote the continuous development of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring everlasting friendship for development and prosperity, she added.
