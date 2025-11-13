Two years on, Lektse port boosts trade between China, Nepal

Xinhua) 16:19, November 13, 2025

LHASA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Over the past two years since its inauguration, the Lektse port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has handled more than 65,000 passenger trips and witnessed robust growth in trade, with the total value of goods cleared reaching 400 million yuan (about 56.4 million U.S. dollars) and the cargo volume exceeding 5,300 tonnes.

Located in Zhongba County of Xigaze and officially launched on Nov. 13, 2023, the port has quickly established itself as a significant channel for cross-border exchanges between China and Nepal.

The adoption of intelligent supervision technologies, including H986, an advanced container scanning system, and AI-based graphic recognition, has significantly streamlined customs clearance procedures at the port.

According to Benba Cering with the Xigaze Customs, the average inspection time for freight vehicles has been slashed from over two hours to just 18 minutes.

The enhanced efficiency is tangible. A manager from a Lhasa-based logistics company noted that concerns over prolonged clearance times previously deterred them from routing shipments through Lektse. "Now our shipments to Nepal have increased significantly compared to last year," the manager said.

The benefits are also flowing directly into the lives of residents on both sides. "Offering short-distance transport services for new energy vehicles at the port earns me 50 yuan for just 100 meters, and helping with cargo reloading can bring in 1,500 yuan per truck. The port's operation has tangibly boosted our incomes," said Chamdoi, a local villager.

"The opening of the port has not only improved our livelihoods but also allowed us to witness China's prosperity through our daily interactions and travels," said a Nepalese citizen.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)