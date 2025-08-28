Chinese, Nepalese armies to conduct joint counter-terrorism training

August 28, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Nepalese armies will conduct a joint counter-terrorism training exercise from early to mid-September in Nepal, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The exercise will feature comprehensive counter-terrorism drills, as well as training in disaster relief and peacekeeping operations, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

This will be the fifth joint training of this kind between the Chinese and Nepalese armed forces, and it will further enhance their joint counter-terrorism capabilities and deepen the traditional friendship and practical cooperation between the two militaries, said Zhang.

